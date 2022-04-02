Ambulance with patient on board overturns on I-65 after hitting patch of ice in Clark County; Injuries reported

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, an ambulance carrying a patient overturned near I-265 Friday afternoon.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — I-65S is back open after an ambulance overturned in Indiana Friday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Exit 6 in Clark County when the ambulance, with two paramedics and one patient on board, was traveling south on I-65 south headed to Baptist Floyd Hospital.

The ambulance driver hit a patch of ice which caused the EMS truck to overturn, ISP said. The driver was taken to Clark Memorial for minor injuries and the patient was taken to University Hospital. No injury status was released on the patient.

A paramedic who was in the back of the EMS with the patient assisted at the scene in getting the patient out of the ambulance.

The interstate closure around the crash lasted for around 30 minutes.

A tow truck took the ambulance from the area. Additional details about the conditions of the people involved were not immediately available.

