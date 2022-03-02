'I didn't expect all this.' Sellersburg sees heavy snow, ice

Thursday night, many counties were placed under travel advisories and warnings, encouraging people to stay off the roads.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Southern Indiana saw the freezing rain and snow hours before Louisville and it has created hazardous conditions on the roads.

WHAS11 spent the evening in Sellersburg where people are staying home.

"I didn't expect all this,” Chelsea Holland said. However, she and young Bentley Marshall were ready. She stocked up on food earlier this week.

Though they're prepared to stay in for the next day or so, Marshall can't resist the winter wonderland.

"You get to throw snowballs and all that,” Marshall said. “It's just fun in the snow.”

But he knows his limits.

"I come in when it gets really cold,” Marshall said.

And really cold it was in Sellersburg on Thursday. It was a slushy mix of rain and ice in the streets, and plow trucks came through repeatedly while many businesses closed their doors.

However, one local shop kept the coffee coming.

"We are a small business and we don't want to lose our customer base, but we also want to keep everybody safe,” Mood Coffee Company Owner Shawn Cox said.

She told her employees to stay home and braved the cold and a difficult morning commute to open the doors. To her surprise, about 30 customers stopped by before closing early around 3pm

"It was great for a snow day,” Cox said.

A great day they all plan to end eating their favorite comfort foods, in the warmth of their homes.

