Live Updates: Kentucky, Indiana prepare for incoming ice storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Serious winter weather is expected to hit Kentucky and Indiana on Thursday into Friday, bringing significant accumulations of ice and snow.

Much of Kentucky and southern Indiana is under an Ice Storm Warning, with ice totals up to 3/4" possible for some, in addition to snow. The biggest impacts will be ice buildup on trees and power lines, which could lead to power outages, as well as dangerous road conditions.

Here are the latest updates from city and state officials on this winter storm.

Trash service update for Thursday

Rumpke Waste and Recycling said crews will be out extra early Thursday morning to collect as much as possible before the winter weather hits.

Since they're starting early, Rumpke officials are urging customers to put their trash and recycling at the curb Wednesday night.

“With the anticipated weather Thursday and Friday, we likely won’t be able to return to residences that don’t have their material out for collection when we are out,” said region vice president Eric Curtis.

If you miss this pick-up, your items will be picked up on your next scheduled service day.

TARC operating on winter weather detours

All TARC routes through Louisville and southern Indiana will operate on winter weather detours Thursday. For a list of detours listed by route, visit the TARC website.

Updates are also available on social media or through text and email notifications provided by TARC.

Metro crews on standby

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer urged people to stay home during a press briefing held Wednesday.

"There is no upside to going out," Fischer said. He asked Louisville residents to get their errands done Wednesday so they can stay home Thursday and Friday when roads could be the most dangerous.

Officials with LG&E warned about the potential for power outages Thursday due to ice weighing down power lines and tree limbs. LG&E has crews standing by, reading to start repairs as soon as possible.

Louisville Public Works is also ready to act, as soon as the conditions are fit for laying down salt and brine. The plan is to start laying salt Thursday morning, after the rain stops but before everything starts freezing.

'100% going to happen': John Gordon with NWS Louisville said this ice storm is coming and we all need to take it very seriously.

Beshear warns of 'treacherous' road conditions

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky ahead of the incoming winter storm. The governor said Wednesday the level of ice expected could be "debilitating."

Members of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, National Guard and Kentucky State Police will be stationed along major interstates and roads so they are available to respond to emergency situations.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is ready to use more than 1,300 pieces of equipment and upwards of 2,000 available employees to respond to emergency situations on the roads. Due to the rain, crews can't treat roads yet but Gray said they will begin to put down salt as soon as the precipitation transitions to something that won't wash it away.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Indiana preparations

The Indiana Department of Transportation said it has 215,000 tons of salt and 1.5 million gallons of brine to battle the storm. INDOT has a full callout, with nearly 1,000 trucks that have already started treating the roads. More than 1,500 employees will work 12-hour shifts.

Calm before the storm? No, rain before the ice 🥶

We’re heading to Seymour, Indiana where they’re expecting .25 to .5 inches of ice.

That half inch can put 500 pounds of pressure on power lines.

"In my five years here, this is the first, truly, statewide weather event that has prompted us to have a response effort statewide," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "It will require areas of expertise in different areas at different times, and we just ask for your cooperation."

Schools go virtual

Schools across Kentuckiana have moved to virtual instruction for Thursday, including Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) in Louisville.

"Students should bring their Chromebooks or other devices home with them today (Wednesday), in preparation for participating in NTI on Thursday and possibly Friday," district leaders told parents in an email on Feb. 2.

JCPS said Thursday's decision may mean another NTI day on Friday, which would be the last of 10 the district is allotted each school year.

No salt yet

Wednesday's rain made it tough for road crews to prep for the incoming winter storm. Lamb's Law Service and Landscaping said they would have to be more reactive and proactive for this storm since the rain would wash away any salt or brine they laid down.

Spokespeople for the Indiana Department of Transportation and Louisville Metro Public Works are following the same thought, holding off on laying down treatments until the precipitation starts to freeze.

Louisville and the state of Indiana said their jobs will be much easier Thursday if drivers stay off the roads. For those that need to drive, check the 511 map for Indiana and the GoKY real-time traffic map for Kentucky.

