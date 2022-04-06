‘6 shots’: Greenberg campaign releases new images of crime scene in first TV ad

Greenberg’s campaign focuses its first TV ad on the shooting at his office and how it has increased his drive to end violence across the Metro.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg’s first TV advertisement focuses on the day a gunman fired six rounds at him inside his campaign office.

The Democratic candidate’s ad, titled “Valentine’s Day,” also included never-before-seen photos of the office after the shooting. It also shows how close one bullet came to Greenberg.

WHAS 11 requested photos of Greenberg’s office from his campaign on at least three separate occasions. On Feb. 22, Greenberg’s campaign said they could not release them until the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said it was okay.

Greenberg, who does not speak in the ad, released a statement saying this story isn’t one his campaign ever wanted to tell.

“Louisville has a violent crime crisis that is impacting too many families all over our city,” Greenberg said in a statement. “My family and my team were recently impacted by gun violence and that impact has strengthened my resolve to help solve this crisis.”

Greenberg’s ad features his wife, Rachel, who shared what went through her mind after hearing what happened.

“I thought to myself, did I kiss him goodbye?” Rachel said in the ad, after describing the morning of the shooting.

Four other people were with Greenberg in his office when the gunman opened fire on him. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the Feb. 14 incident. He has pleaded not guilty.

After the incident, other mayoral candidates quickly condemned gun violence and said it had no place in a political campaign.

There is a large pool of candidates running to replace Mayor Greg Fischer, who will be term-limited after this year.

Jefferson County Circuit Clerk David Nicholson, another Democrat running for mayor, was the first to release a TV ad this campaign cycle.

The ad, titled “Listen, Learn, Lead,” first aired on March 9.

“On crime, we’ll have neighborhood-level policing, so law enforcement officers are in touch with each neighborhood,” Nicholson said in the ad. “To improve all neighborhoods I will listen, I will learn, and I will lead.”

