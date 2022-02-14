Shots fired at Craig Greenberg, Metro Council President says

The mayoral candidate said he and his team are okay after a shooting Monday morning in Butchertown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after shots were fired in the Butchertown area Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. LMPD said they were investigating a "situation" in the 1200 block of Story Avenue and advised people to avoid the area.

Louisville Metro Council President David James said shots were fired at the office of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, which is in the area of Butchertown Market at 1201 Story Ave.

James said Greenberg was in his office at the time of the shooting.

On Twitter, Greenberg released a statement at 11:45 a.m.: "My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support."

LMPD have Story Avenue shut down as they investigate. Please avoid the area.

