LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Woodford County has become the first county in 20 years to approve measures prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination.

Officials with the Fairness Ordinance say the measure passed in a 5-3 vote.

Midway and Versailles, cities in Woodford County, approved Fairness Ordinances in 2015 and 2019. The county becomes the 18th municipality in the state with LGBTQ discrimination protections.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Georgetown becomes latest Kentucky city to adopt Fairness Ordinance

Fairness Campaign director arrested during Kentucky Farm Bureau ham breakfast protest

Dayton, Kentucky latest city to adopt Fairness Ordinance

The last time a county-wide measure was passed like this was in Jefferson County in October 1999 before it merged with the city of Louisville.

Lexington-Fayette County’s merged government also approved an ordinance in July 1999.

Officials with the Fairness Campaign say a statewide Fairness Rally will take place on Feb. 19 in Frankfort at the Capitol Rotunda at 1:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.