LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The northern Kentucky town of Dayton has become the latest city to embrace a Fairness Ordinance.

Officials with the Fairness Campaign say the measure passed 5-0 unanimously Tuesday.

"Dayton is extremely excited to be able to join the other eleven cities, out of 419 in the Commonwealth, to continue to be the welcoming community we know and love," Dayton Mayor Ben Baker said in a news release. "If any other river cities need help in embracing the Fairness Ordinance, please reach out. We urge our state leaders to adopt these protections—in Kentucky, y'all means all."

Other Kentucky cities with Fairness Ordinances include Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Vicco, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Midway, Paducah, Maysville and Henderson.

Dayton has a population of 5,338 and is located east of Cincinnati.

