LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Georgetown is the latest Kentucky city to add a Fairness Ordinance.

The Georgetown City Council passed the ordinance in a 5-3 vote.

The Fairness Ordinance prohibits LGBTQ+ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Officials say the city council urged Mayor Tom Prather to bring the Fairness Ordinance before the council for another vote.

Organizers have been calling on local leaders to protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination for the last four years.

RELATED: Fairness Campaign director arrested during Kentucky Farm Bureau ham breakfast protest

RELATED: The Fairness Campaign makes a lot of accusations against the Kentucky Farm Bureau. Are they true?

RELATED: Dayton, Kentucky latest city to adopt Fairness Ordinance

Other cities that have passed Fairness Ordinances include Louisville, Lexington, Covington and 9 others.

Georgetown is located in Scott County.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.