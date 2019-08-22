LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The director of the Fairness Campaign in Louisville was arrested Thursday during a protest at the Kentucky State Fair.

Members of the Fairness Campaign gathered at the Fairgrounds Thursday morning to protest the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Ham Breakfast. The campaign claims Kentucky Farm Bureau's policies promote discrimination and members appear at the breakfast every year to protest.

During this year's protest, Director Chris Hartman and two other protesters were handcuffed and taken out of the convention center by Kentucky State Police troopers.

In a live video on the Fairness Campaign Facebook page, the protesters are stopped by officers as they attempt to enter the Kentucky Expo Center with their mascot, “Freda Fairness." After an argument with troopers, Hartman is asked to leave the premises. In the video, Hartman lays down on the ground and is dragged out by police. Fairness Campaign protesters chant as Hartman is taken into custody.

“If you want to violate my first amendment rights, you’re gonna fight for it,” Hartman says in the video as he is put into a state police cruiser.

He appears in a separate Facebook video on the Fairness Campaign’s page, which appears to have been recorded in the back of the cruiser.

“I am sad to report that the Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky State Police have once more conspired to send Farm Bureau breakfast protesters to jail,” he says in the video.

He says that he was “aggressively, violently arrested and dragged out” and that his wrist was nearly dislocated during the arrest.

We have reached out to Kentucky State Police for comment.

Editor's Note: The photo at the top of this article is from a protest in 2013.

