Vigil, memorial mass to be held for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity house

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vigil and memorial mass are set to be held for 18-year-old University of Kentucky (UK) student Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood Thursday. He was found unresponsive at an on-campus fraternity house and later died.

The Fayette County Coroner confirmed to WHAS11 Hazelwood's death is presumed to be due to alcohol overdose or 'alcohol toxicity.' It has been ruled as accidental. Full toxicology results are pending.

Hazelwood was a first-year student majoring in Agricultural Economics.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, but are looking into the circumstances of his death. Multiple agencies are investigating the matter.

The vigil and memorial mass for Hazelwood is being hosted by the UK Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center located on Rose Lane. According to a Facebook post, a prayer service is scheduled for 6 p.m. and a mass will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, Catholic Wildcats will honor Lofton Hazelwood. A prayer service will start at 6 pm led by Fr. Steve Roberts...

Newman Center said all are welcome to join in honor of Hazelwood.

