UK suspends new member activity for all Greek life chapters in wake of student death

The announcement comes after 18-year-old Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood was found unresponsive at a fraternity house Oct. 18. He later died at the hospital.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In an email sent to University of Kentucky (UK) students and staff, the school is suspending all activities of new Greek life members indefinitely. This includes all social, educational and formal interactions between new and returning members of the organization or chapter

The suspension is for all Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters at UK. The news comes in the wake of the death of 18-year-old student Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood.

Hazelwood, a first-year student, was found unresponsive at the FarmHouse fraternity house Oct. 18. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said it is presumed Hazelwood died due to to alcohol overdose or 'alcohol toxicity.'

UK confirmed it suspended the FarmHouse fraternity Oct. 19.

In a message to the campus community today, President Eli Capilouto and UK Vice President for Student Success Kirsten Turner outlined new steps we’re taking to further ensure the health and well-being of our students. ↓https://t.co/2alCco14s2 — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) October 21, 2021

In addition to the suspension of new member activities, the school is requiring new training for all IFC chapter members. The training would focus on bystander intervention and additional courses around hazing prevention.

"These are first steps, but we believe they are important ones in communicating our obligations to our students and their responsibilities to each other and to our community," the email by UK President Eli Capilouto reads.

It is unclear if any further actions will be taken by the university in regards to IFC activities but multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the cause of Hazelwood's death.

A vigil and memorial mass is set to be held in honor of Hazelwood at the UK Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.