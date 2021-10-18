University of Kentucky to buy solar power from new facility

The 125-megawatt facility in McCracken County is expected to be online in 2025.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky (UK) will buy 44% of the output of a new solar power facility through an agreement with its electricity provider, Kentucky Utilities Company (KU).

The 125-megawatt facility in McCracken County is expected to be online in 2025.

Four other organizations, including the University of Louisville, also plan to buy power from the project. The solar facility is expected to provide roughly one-third of the electricity consumed by the campus.

“This project is another example of the power of partnership to achieve goals that will not only benefit our institution but the Commonwealth we seek to advance,” said Eric N. Monday, UK executive vice president for finance and administration.

The project is part of LG&E and KU's long-term goal to reduce CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions across its business operations to net-zero by 2050.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.