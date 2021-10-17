Kentucky man, firm charged again with water quality offense

Charles Stinson and Logsdon Valley Oil have been accused of Safe Drinking Water Act violations by willfully injecting fluids into a sinkhole without permission.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky man and a company face a federal charge claiming a water quality offense in a sinkhole similar to what they pleaded guilty to in 2013.

The western Kentucky U.S. attorney’s office says Wednesday’s indictment against 84-year-old Charles L. Stinson from Horse Cave and Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc., operating as Hart Petroleum, charges them with Safe Drinking Water Act violations by willfully injecting fluids into a sinkhole without permission.

Stinson pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiracy to violate an underground injection control program and admitted to configuring piping to send fluids into sinkholes. He and the company were sentenced under the plea deal to probation and fines.

If convicted of the new charge, he faces up to 3 years in prison and up to a fine of $250,000. The company would face up to a $500,000 fine if convicted.

A phone message left with the company Sunday seeking comment on the charge wasn’t immediately returned.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.