Louisville funeral home director throws his name in the mix for 2022 mayor's race

Anthony Oxendine said he wanted to give back to the community during his announcement outside King Solomon Baptist Church on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Primary election is 7 months away and the candidates for Louisville’s mayoral race keeps growing.

Funeral director Anthony Oxendine announced his candidacy for the 2022 race on Sunday.

The Spring Valley funeral home owner said he was different from other candidates because he’s seen firsthand the result of the rise in crime.

“The reason why I’m running for the mayor’s office today is for one reason only – that is to give back to this community and make a change in this city,” he said.

Oxendine enters an already packed race.

Five candidates are running for the Democratic nomination while two other candidates are looking for the Republican nomination.

