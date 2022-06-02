Louisville mayor asks for 'accelerated investigation' after 6th person dies at Metro Corrections in 3 months

An LMDC officer was making a security round when they found the 36-year-old man had attempted suicide around midnight late Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer is asking for an accelerated investigation after a sixth incarcerated person died at Metro Corrections in the last three months.

Officials said an LMDC officer was making a security round when they found the 36-year-old man had attempted suicide overnight Saturday.

The man was taken to the UofL Hospital, however, doctors were unable to save his life. Hospital staff notified the Department of Corrections he was pronounced dead around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for LMDC said the man, whose identity has yet to be released, was arrested on a Bullitt County warrant for a felony non-support charge. The man was booked into the facility on Jan. 26, 2022.

In a preliminary review, officials said the jail dorm where the man was housed was fully staffed and officers on duty in that dorm “observed protocols in observation of the inmate.”

This is the sixth reported death of an incarcerated person since Nov. 2021 and the third this year. Of these deaths, officials said were confirmed as suicides.

“I’ve asked LMPD to accelerate their investigations,” Mayor Fischer said. “If it is determined there is a pattern to these tragic recent deaths, we will open further investigations. We also have reached out to the State Medical Examiner to further expedite these investigations.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the case, which is standard practice according to assistant director Steve Durham. Mayor Greg Fischer has even announced an FBI investigation into at least one of them.

Just hours after the incarcerated person’s death, Democratic Mayoral candidate Timothy Findley shared his thoughts on the incident.

While being “saddened and outraged,” Findlay said no one should die while waiting to defend their lives in the criminal justice system.

He plans to reach out to Gov. Andy Beshear and will request an investigation using an external agency.

“The standard internal investigation will not be sufficient. In the same way the Department of Justice is investigating LMPD, Louisville Corrections needs a robust investigation," he said. "Our jail system is in a complete crisis. I spoke with a former corrections officer today and was told that officers are sleeping or watching movies in the control room rather than watching the cameras that monitor in house activities. Often times guards are not conducting counts. Therefore, they don’t know who’s in their cell or if they're okay."

Findlay called the six deaths in three months unacceptable.

David Nicholson, another Democratic candidate, says Fischer should establish a Citizens Commission on Corrections Accountability like the one he said was created years ago within Louisville Metro Police

That panel, he explains, would be made up of community members who would review any investigation related to any inmate death or serious injury occurring while under the custodial care of Metro Corrections.

"We obviously need transparency in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and this commission would get us closer," Nicholson said. "More importantly, we must work together to restore trust between local government and our community and this commission will help to build that trust and create transparency."

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.