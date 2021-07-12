Will eliminating cash bonds help reduce incarceration numbers at Louisville Metro Corrections?

At a Louisville Metro Criminal Justice Commission Jail Policy Committee meeting, several stakeholders discussed the possibility of eliminating cash bonds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, city leaders continued their work to reduce the inmate population at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

"That would move people out of the jail quicker and reduce the count," Louisville Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said.

The committee is also trying to change Kentucky law so police officers have the discretion to issue citations versus arresting a person if they have a bench warrant on low-level charges.

"We've had people get locked up because they had a warrant for illegal window tint," Louisville FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said. "Those people probably don't need to be rehabilitated. They should have been issued a new court date and sent on their way."

Johnson, who is president of the union representing LMDC officers, said while the committee focuses on analyzing jail population trends, he feels reducing the number of inmates could help with staffing shortages at the jail.

"They're going right across the river, six miles, and they're making $4 more an hour dealing with 300 people in their custody versus 1,600 people," Johnson said.

Johnson said he feels a recent suicide at the jail might have been prevented if there were more people working.

He said that day, two of the four positions in that wing weren't filled and one of the two employees working the wing was on overtime from a previous shift.

"If four out of four positions on that wing had been staffed, I think she still would be alive today because there would have been two more people walking around that floor," Johnson said. "There would have been two more sets of eyes. At least two more. There should be more than that."

Clark said the woman's death is still being investigated.

