New pay increases, accountability measures hope to attract and retain Louisville Corrections officers

The 8% increase to existing officers and new starting pay for new hires will eliminate the "entry level pay step."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Corrections (LMDC) leadership and Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Union Lodge 77 have reached a tentative agreement regarding pay and accountability.

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the accountability measures will be similar to the current police contract and existing officers should expect to see an 8% increase in their pay.

This increase would be in addition to two other 2% increases: one is for officers sworn into service in July, and the other is a standard increase negotiated under earlier contracts.

New officers would start out earning $44,346 per year.

FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said, "We look forward to presenting the tentative agreement to the membership for a vote and hope we can get Corrections moving forward in a positive direction.”

Fischer said while staffing shortages are a nationwide problem, he does not want it affecting public services provided by the local government.

“To continue addressing our number one priority of public safety, our city needs a detention center that is properly staffed with well-trained Corrections officers,” Fischer said.

Metro Council members congratulated Fischer and the Corrections representatives on their negotiation and the proposed outcome.

Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart (D-25) said this important step will help correct the "instability and sustainability" of LMDC.

“This investment in our experienced officers that have chosen to stay when so many have chosen to leave and commitment to a wage commensurate with the integrity and responsibility of the position, primes Louisville to hire quality officers that will be incentivized to serve their career at Metro Corrections,” Stewart said.

Other pilot incentive programs including bonuses for referring new officers, a $2,000 hiring incentive and program employees working through July 1 will continue.

