Councilmembers call for vote of no confidence in Louisville jail leadership

Council President David James said he wants LMDC Director Dwayne Clark removed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Metro Councilmembers are calling for new leadership at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Monday, Councilmembers Amy Holton Stewart (D-25) and Mark Fox (D-13) and Council President David James (D-6) announced they are sponsoring a resolution calling for a vote of "no confidence" in LMDC Director Dwayne Clark and his executive staff.

“To be clear I’m asking the mayor to remove Director Clark and his staff,” James said Monday.

Councilmembers said they've seen little urgency from jail leaders in addressing ongoing challenges at the jail, including several inmate deaths.

"I think that if leadership would meet with their workers on a regular basis they might understand what some of the needs are," Holton Stewart said.

Metro Corrections has been experiencing short staffing for months. According to the resolution, the number of vacancies is now more than 130.

James said those spots are leading to dangerous conditions at the jail.

“Caring for the officers, safety for the officers, communicating with the officers is good leadership," James said. "I haven’t seen that.”

Leaders also spoke about the recent deaths at Metro Corrections. Five people have died in custody since November of last year.

James said unless conditions change, more people will die.

“We are losing out citizens inside of the jail, it endangers the lives of the people who are incarcerated and it endangers the lives of our officers," he said.

Holton Stewart said contraband and drugs have been smuggled into the jail, contributing to the problems.

In a memo to Metro Council Friday, Director Clark addressed some of the problems at the jail, and what corrections leaders are doing in response.

He said recently announced raises and incentives would help attract more staff members.

Clark also said "there is no question we need to improve Inmate Health Care." He said in response to recent deaths, the jail has ensured their medical provider has a full-time doctor on site and negotiated provider contracts.

Clark said the jail is moving forward with a plan for an LMDC canine detection force, proposed by Holton Stewart and recently approved for funding by Metro Council. He said part of next year's budget request would include ballistic vests and flashlights.

“Those things, yes we could look at, but I believe we could have looked at them this last year," Holton Stewart said.

James said he wants Mayor Greg Fischer to replace the jail's leadership now, rather than wait for a new administration.

“I don’t want to wait 334 days for a new mayor to decide were going to protect citizens inside the jail," he said.

The resolution is expected to be assigned to a committee at Metro Council's February 3rd meeting.

Representatives for LMDC and the city have not yet responded to requests for comment.

In September, members of LMDC's union cast their own 216 to 6 vote of no confidence in Director Clark.

In a statement, union president Daniel Johnson wrote:

"It is no secret that Metro Corrections has been in a downward spiral for quite some time. The foundation at Metro Corrections is its workforce which has been in a steady decline for several years. Until recently there has been no urgency placed on the staffing crisis at Metro Corrections. Even now it seems far more emphasis is being placed on just trying to bring in new employees and very little effort being placed on retaining its experience Officers. We are not surprised by this proposed resolution and we hope it will help turn things around at Metro Corrections."

