Lexington Police investigate apparent shooting at Fayette Mall

Police said it was not an active shooter incident.

Police are investigating an apparent shooting at Fayette Mall.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Lexington Police.

Police said it was not an active shooter incident. However, the mall was evacuated with officers checking each store.

Those inside, including mall employees, were placed on city buses as police continue their investigation.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

