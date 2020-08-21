Police investigate double shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital to be treated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to police, it happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Blvd. and Lentz Ave.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital to be treated. Police said they are both considered stable.

It is not clear what the relationship between the two victims may be, if any.

Those with information in this case are asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

