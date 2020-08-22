Louisville woman who lost son to gun violence becomes latest shooting victim

Kim Jarboe was found dead on Friday on West Market Street at South Shawnee Terrace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kim Jarboe was an essential frontline worker and a victim of gun violence ten years prior to her own death on Friday.

Jarboe, a Transit Authority of River City driver, was gunned down on West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace around 11 a.m.

The 49-year-old was remembered Saturday by her riding community and Game Changers, the group she impacted for so many years.

“I entered her life at the time she had lost her 15-year-old son and what I’ve seen over the course of a decade is an unselfish person willing to lend themselves time and time again to serious causes,” Christopher 2X said.



Police suspect foul play in Jarboe’s death, and the Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

Paulina Bucka will have more on Jarboe's life on the Nightteam tonight. This story will be updated.

