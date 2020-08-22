1 dead, 1 injured in Elizabethtown shooting

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them was dead when officers arrived and the other was taken to the hospital.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky — A man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a home in Elizabethtown.

In a release, police said they responded to a home on Plum Creek Court around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them was dead when officers arrived and the other was taken to the hospital.

A third man was involved in the shooting, according to police, but he was gone by the time officers arrived.

Radcliff Police later tracked him down and he is currently being questioned.