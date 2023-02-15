Hundreds of people gather in Frankfort to protest anti-LGBTQ+ bills

Nine Kentucky bills on the Fairness Campaign's watchlist target the LGBTQ+ community. The majority concern transgender or gender-affirming policies.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hundreds of Kentuckians filled the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Wednesday to demand fairness as lawmakers work on legislation the LGBTQ+ community calls "harmful and strictive."

There are nine bills on the Fairness Campaign's watchlist that target or impact the LGBTQ+ community. Three of them are currently in the state Senate and six remain in the state House of Representatives.

The majority of these bills concern transgender or gender-affirming policies -- including Senate Bill 150 -- which would restrict the use of gender-affirming pronouns in schools.

Dozens of students from across the commonwealth attended the rally, as did some notable state leadership, including Governor Andy Beshear.

We are called upon to love our neighbor and to celebrate each other. As the first Governor in Kentucky's history to join the Statewide Fairness Rally three years ago, I was proud to stand with the @FairnessCamp again today to support our LGBTQ+ community. We're in this together. pic.twitter.com/Dg7yX4OlnJ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 15, 2023

The rally even drew support from legislators in Washington D.C.

"One, you should be able to eat where you want to eat, you should be able to work where you want to work, live where you want to live, marry who you want to marry -- regardless of who you are or who you love," Congressman Morgan McGarvey said. "Two, I can't overstate this, but I can't make it more simple: Stop being mean to kids."

It all comes in response to a flurry of legislative filings made by state lawmakers this session. Some of those bill sponsors have said publicly they intend to attack "woke" curriculum and also restore parent's rights.

Those in opposition don't see it that way though. They feel that if enacted into law, these measures will only harm children already in a vulnerable position.

One state lawmaker who knows the impact first-hand is Senator Karen Berg (D-Louisville). In December, she lost her transgender son Harry after he took his own life.

Berg said the point of her speaking at Wednesday's rally was to share her perspective, not as a politician, but as a mother.

"I wore this shirt today because I want each and every one of us to remember we keep our heads back, we keep our shoulders up, and we walk through this world with pride," she said. "With PRIDE!"

Lawmakers said the point of today's rally was to show Kentucky's LGBTQ+ youth those in power hear and see them.

The rally coincided with the announcement of two mirroring-bills filled in support of Kentucky's LGBTQ+ youth -- though it's yet to be seen how much traction those bills will get in the legislature.

"I think everyone has the right in this democracy, or should have the right, to live with dignity and respect," Senator Gerald Neal (D-Louisville) said. "And should be protected from those who would exercise something that counters that."

Neal is sponsoring one of those civil justice bills, Senate Bill 130. The other, House Bill 293, is sponsored by Kentucky's first openly gay state legislator, Rep. Keturah Herron (D-Louisville).

Both measures are similar in how they read and aim to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and address systemic racism.

