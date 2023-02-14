'Kill the bill': Atherton students peacefully walk out, protest anti-LGBTQ+ bills

My parents have gone through so much and the fact they are targeting their children now is awful," Atherton student Owen Taggy said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of Atherton students walked out of class Tuesday to protest anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed by lawmakers.

Several bills restricting sex education and the use of preferred pronouns are up in the Kentucky Senate.

Senate Bill 150 would give teachers the discretion to use pronouns aligned with a student's biological sex, even if that's not how the student identifies.

Students can be heard shouting "kill the bill!" during the protest.

Owen Taggy identifies as transgender, and has two moms who also had to fight for their rights as young adults.

"My parents were so proud of me to come out here today and to protest against this because they understand how hard it is. My parents have gone through so much and the fact they are targeting their children now is awful," Taggy said.

The students emphasized it is a peaceful protest.

Wednesday at the capitol, a similar rally will be held by lawmakers.

According to a press release, the Fairness Rally for LGBTQ Rights will start at 1:30 p.m. Gov. Andy Beshear and other lawmakers will be there in solidarity.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.