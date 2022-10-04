Original Highlands home on the market, a showcase of Louisville history

Realtor Michaelle Warner said she only gets the chance to sell a home like the one at 942 Edward Avenue every few years.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it was time to sell, Louisville realtor Michaelle Warner jumped at the chance to list 942 Edward Avenue.

"When I came over here I said 'yes this is perfect for me,' because I love old houses and this has so much character and history," she said.

The Original Highlands home was built in 1892 and over the years, it has been owned by notable Louisvillians including Dennis Tapp and Sue Speed.

Warner said the well-preserved original features are part of what makes the home on Edward Avenue so special. But the building also has a nod to the modern.

The basement, dug out in the 1970s, was painted in a series of murals by Lindsay Roberts, a former chef at Lynn's Paradise Cafe.

Warner said because homes like this one and neighborhoods like the Original Highlands are becoming increasingly uncommon, it's important to preserve the ones that are still around.

"There are only a limited amount of these homes," she said. "When you're the owner of a historic home, you're not really the owner, you're a caretaker."

Warner said after 60 showings and several interested buyers, they've found a good fit, a buyer who intends to honor the building's character.

You can find the full listing and see more photos of the historic residence here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.