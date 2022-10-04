Louisville's Real Young Prodigy's receive invitation to perform at Harvard's hip hop conference

Their teacher said it was worth a shot to apply and added that Harvard extended an invitation for her and the Prodigy’s to present and perform at the conference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Real Young Prodigy’s took the world by storm with their songs “Justice for All” and “Crown” and now they have their sights set on a new goal – Harvard University.

The group’s teacher, Nyree Clayton-Taylor, said a friend sent her application to Harvard’s HipHopEx Lab Conference.

Taylor said it was worth a shot to apply and added that Harvard extended an invitation for her and the Prodigy’s to present and perform at the event.

Clayton said in the application she pointed all the things the group has done to make positive change like pushing for the CROWN Act and using their music to call for racial equality.

“I got the email yesterday at practice and it said that we were accepted, so it’s just a wonderful -- we're just really excited because the kids get to fly on planes, some of them have never flown before,” she said.

Launching in 2018, HipHopEx is an experimental lab where graduate and local high school students can experience and experiment with the varied roles and possibilities for hip hop artists in educational settings.

One of the main goals of the program is to explore new instructional ideas.

