Incarcerated person dies at LMDC despite life-saving efforts, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An internal investigation is underway after Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officers discovered that an incarcerated person had taken their life early Thursday morning.

Jail officials say they found the individual around 3 a.m. and officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.

Despite the efforts of responding corrections officers, medical staff and emergency medical services, the individual was pronounced dead.

Director Jerry Collins has activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and ensured that mental health services were made available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by this death.

“I am saddened by this loss of life. Our goal at Corrections is to ensure the safety of every individual entrusted to our care," Collins said. "We will refocus and continue to promote wellness for the incarcerated population and the correctional staff.”

In addition to the internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional; Standards Unit, Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

