Metro Council introduces ordinance to crackdown on 'nuisance properties' in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new ordinance would tighten enforcement regarding troublesome local properties that are deemed criminal nuisances.

The proposal would allow people living close by such properties, often the most affected, to have a say in how property owners can remedy the issues.

They would be able to speak with the owners of such properties and directly voice their concerns.



Metro Councilmember Donna Purvis (D-5) is a co-sponsor of the ordinance. She represents the Portland neighborhood, where a recent property has come under fire for repeat offenses - Boone's gas station.

“Their concerns are not - they're not being ignored,” Purvis said. “I just want people to know that we hear them you know, when they call us, you know, the night after things that happen near their home where there's shooting or drug sales or prostitution.”

In an interview in August, Portland neighbor Richard Meadows said he hasn't been to Boone’s in more than two years, and he refuses to do so.

He said Boone's is a stain on the neighborhood.

The business has been cited several times for crimes on the property. In early August, it was ordered to vacate after a murder and assault the month prior.

“Sometimes children can't come out to play,” Metro Council President David James said. He’s also co-sponsoring the ordinance. “Parents are afraid to go to let their children outside because this particular place is operating in the way that it is, and so it takes away from the fabric of the community.”

James said speeding up the process to force the closure of these types of properties is another goal of the ordinance.

“As far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better that they are shut down, the better it is for everybody in the community,” he said.



James said they will be in court, again, regarding Boone's.

