Former, current UK football players sue Lexington Police officer

The former and current players were charged with burglary last year for allegedly pushing their way into a fraternity party; those charges were all later dropped.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people in connection to the University of Kentucky football team are suing a Lexington Police officer.

Five current and former UK football players -- Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams -- filed lawsuits against Officer Cory Vinlove Wednesday.

They were charged with burglary in 2021 for allegedly pushing their way into a fraternity party; those charges were all later dropped.

They claim Vinlove made false charges without probable cause.

Attorneys said the false allegations have had a devastating impact on the players' careers, mental health and well being.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department said because it is an open lawsuit, they don't have a comment at this time.

