18-year-old woman carjacks father with daughter inside, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman is being charged after she supposedly carjacked a father with his daughter in the car, crashed into a building and ran over a person inside, giving them critical injuries.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was dispatched to the 1300 block of Clara Avenue on Sept. 20 around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police were informed that 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia had allegedly crashed her vehicle and then fled the scene south in the alley behind Clara Avenue.

According to the citation, Victim 1 said that he and Victim 2, his daughter, spotted Garcia near the intersection of Longfield Avenue and S. 5th Street. He said she allegedly flagged him down and asked for a ride up the street.

The citation shows that Victim 1 agreed to give Garcia a ride. When Victim 1 arrived at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Clara Avenue, he allegedly got out of the vehicle and went to open the door for Garcia.

She then supposedly jumped into the driver's seat and sped off with Victim 2 still in the front seat.

The citation shows that Victim 1 grabbed the side of the vehicle as it drove off, in an attempt to prevent Garcia from driving away with his daughter in the car.

According to the citation, Garcia lost control of the vehicle near the west alley of Taylor Boulevard and crashed into two garage doors and part of a wall, where two people were inside.

The citation says Victim 3 was hit and ran over by Garcia.

Police said they were transported to UofL Health in critical condition.

The citation also shows Victim 4 was inside the garage, but police said they weren't harmed.

Garcia then supposedly fled from the scene south down the alley. Officers said they were able to catch her on Berry Boulevard.

She was transported to UofL Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Garcia is charged with robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and fleeing or evading police.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

