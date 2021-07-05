Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash

Glasgow police said the incident started as a physical domestic altercation to a pursuit which ended in a fatal crash on Sunday.

GLASGOW, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit in southcentral Kentucky.

Glasgow Police asked Kentucky State Police early Sunday to investigate the crash.

Glasgow officers were called to the scene of a reported physical domestic altercation, state police said in a statement. As officers arrived, Joshua Hartigan, 34, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, fled the scene on a motorcycle and officers pursued, the statement said.

Hartigan, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle left the road, police said. He was pronounced dead by the Barren County coroner.

No further information was immediately released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.