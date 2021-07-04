Police: Man found shot multiple times in Buechel

Police said they originally responded to a crash on Fegenbush Lane but received a call of a shooting victim in the 4400 block of Bardstown Road Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Buechel.

Police said they initially responded to a crash in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A short time later, they said they received a call of a shooting victim in the 4400 block of Bardstown Road.

Police believe the victim who was shot was involved in the crash on Fegenbush Lane where he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation in ongoing.

