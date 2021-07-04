LMPD: 1 dead in early morning crash on I-71N

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 71 North.
Police say officers responded to a call of a crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. LMPD's preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV was operating north on I-71 near the five mile marker at the Watterson Expresway split.
The driver then lost control of the car and struck a rock wall causing the care to overturn. The SUV then caught fire.
Police say the person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.
That portion of I-71 was closed for several hours and has now been reopened.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is still investigating the matter.
