LMPD: 1 dead in early morning crash on I-71N

Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene after an SUV overturned and caught fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 71 North.

Police say officers responded to a call of a crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. LMPD's preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV was operating north on I-71 near the five mile marker at the Watterson Expresway split.

The driver then lost control of the car and struck a rock wall causing the care to overturn. The SUV then caught fire.

Police say the person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

That portion of I-71 was closed for several hours and has now been reopened.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. https://t.co/mUJhzYMVLG — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) July 4, 2021

LMPD's Traffic Unit is still investigating the matter.

