Highland Presbyterian Church holds community vigil to honor victims of mass shooting

Two days have passed since the Old National Bank shooting and the community is still trying to pick up the broken pieces.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people attended a prayer service at Highland Presbyterian Church after Monday's mass shooting.

Louisvillians who went to the service explained why they were relying on their faith and the significance of the church's sanctuary.

"This is where you come when you don't have all the answers," church member Bill Wade said.

Another church member echoed the same thing.

"I think we're all looking for answers and comfort and peace," parishioner Betsy Foshee said.

Two days have passed since the Old National Bank shooting and the community is still trying to pick up the broken pieces.

"The world is hurting and now Louisville is hurting that much more," Wade said.

Mourners had the chance to light candles as bells rang out at 7 p.m. to remember the lives lost.

Foshee called the church "a place of peace, it's an unviolated space."

Mental health experts were also on hand providing help to those who needed it.

"I look at the people who are surviving you know, what is going to be the effects of that, or what is going to be the effects of people going into a bank, you know," therapist Jeneen Noah said.

Now the community is looking to recover and hoping for change.

"There is no end in sight and something has to change," Wade said. "Something has to change."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.