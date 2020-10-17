x
Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Kentucky

Women encouraged to vote at rally in Louisville, other US cities

Women in masks marched in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, including Louisville.

Thousands of mostly young women in masks are rallying in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections. 

The latest of rallies that began with a massive women's march the day after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 was playing out during the coronavirus pandemic, and demonstrators were asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. 

In Cherokee Park in Louisville, a rally was held to also encourage women and others to vote for change. 

Credit: WHAS11 News
Saturday, October 17, 2020: Women rally in Cherokee Park and encourage other women and men to vote in the 2020 election.

Dozens of other rallies were being held from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to Trump and his policies, especially the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day. 

WHAS11 Voter's Toolkit

WHAS11 News
