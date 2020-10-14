Jefferson County School Board forum addresses proposed tax increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The proposed 7-cent property tax increase for Jefferson County Public Schools is also on the ballot in this year’s election.
During a virtual forum Tuesday, JCPS Board members and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio answered questions about the increase.
The district previously said at least $15 million of the new revenue would go toward facilities.
- $15 million would go toward resources in high-need schools
- $12 million for student instructional time
- $12 million would fund racial equity initiatives.
“I think all members of The Board of Ed recognize we have to have more Black teachers in our buildings than we do today – and if we can do that, it will have direct impact on the student achievement,” James Craig, a board member said. “A point that I had made is that as important as it is for our Black students to have Black role models inside of our buildings, our white students need to have Black teachers as well.”
Opponents of the tax hike argue the school should work with the money they have.
