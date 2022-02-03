Police ask for public's help in locating missing Kentucky child

Family members said they have not seen Serenity Ann McKinney since Dec. 24, 2020. Police say her parents refuse to cooperate.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl who has been missing for over a year.

Here's what we know:

Family members say Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020.

"This week," Cameron said. "Extended family members contacted law enforcement in Shelby County with concerns that Serenity was in danger."

The Attorney General's office didn't say if the child had been reported missing once family members first noticed she was gone.

However, police did say that Serenity's parents are refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Serenity has blonde hair, blue eyes and may have a birthmark on her stomach. Her last known location is possibly in the Shelby, Jefferson, Bullitt County area.

Cameron is urging Kentuckians to be on the lookout for the girl and to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323 with any information regarding her whereabouts.

The Attorney General's Special Victims Unit is partnering with the Shelby and Bullitt County Sheriff's Departments, Kentucky State Police, and the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the case.

We need your help to locate a missing four-year-old Kentucky child. If you have information on Serenity's whereabouts, report it immediately to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323.



Read more: https://t.co/DX31DSIAGE pic.twitter.com/Qpqe1DcHpF — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) February 3, 2022

