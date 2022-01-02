Two people arrested in Kentucky murder case

Richard Reno, 38, and Bradlee Simmons, 22, have been arrested in connection to the death of Kevin Watts. They have been charged with murder and robbery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the alleged stolen trailer and murder of a Bullitt County man.

When the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) found Simmons, he had been shot at the Southside Drive area in Louisville. He is now in custody at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

After his non-life threatening injuries have been treated he will be transported to the Bullitt County Jail.

LMPD is investigating how he got injured.

Watts was killed for pursuing people who had allegedly stolen his black trailer.

Police said Watts was pursuing the suspects who were driving a 1999 white Dodge Ram with the trailer attached. Their vehicle crashed into a tree and Watts slid off the road, hitting the trailer.

According to a Facebook post, a deputy sheriff found Kevin Watts shot in his vehicle.

