LMPD: Woman dead after being struck by 3 cars on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a woman is dead after being struck by two cars on Poplar Level Road Thursday night.

Police say around 11:45 p.m. a car traveling north on Poplar Level Rd. collided with a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The woman was thrown to the center median where he was struck by a pick-up.

Police say after making contact with the woman, the driver of the first continued northbound for a short distance before she was able to turn around and return to the scene.

As first driver was returning, a third car, struck the pedestrian who was now laying in the NB lane of Poplar Level Road.

All of the vehicles remained at the scene and the LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

