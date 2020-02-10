Foul play involved in death of man found on Quincy Street, police say

A police spokesperson said officers found the man dead in the backseat of a car on Quincy Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a man found dead on Sunday in Butchertown was a victim of foul play.

A police spokesperson said officers found the man dead in the backseat of a car on Quincy Street. At the time, there were no obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy showed he died as a result of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

