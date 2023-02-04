LMPD officer who died from injuries following motorcycle accident to be laid to rest

Funeral information has been announced for Officer Robert Oliver who died three weeks ago following a motorcycle accident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officer Robert Oliver will be laid to rest.

Oliver died from his injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash three weeks ago.

He was an Army veteran and worked as an officer in Jeffersonville, Indiana before joining LMPD.

Most recently, Officer Oliver was assigned as the district resource officer for the First Division and was a proud member of LMPD’s Honor Guard.

Those in the Honor Guard remember him as a dedicated officer.

“He ultimately strived to make this community better, with his effortless giving his his, his heart was so big, that it would just it would melt you as I would refer to it as a gentle giant, you know, large in stature, but just as compassionate as any man one man can be,” Sgt. Michael Jackson said.

Oliver’s funeral will take place Thursday at 9 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church.

Burial will follow in Madison, Indiana at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation started a fund to help with the funeral expenses of Oliver. If you would like to donate, please click here.

