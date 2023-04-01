KSP: Fatal accident in Carroll County leaves one dead

KSP said they received multiple calls in relation to a crash on I-71 northbound around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a fatal car crash in Carroll County on Friday evening.

Police said KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg received multiple calls in relation to a crash on I-71 northbound around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said a commercial vehicle that was traveling north was slowing down for stopped traffic. A 2002 Honda Passenger vehicle was also traveling north and failed to slow with the rest of the traffic causing the Honda to rear end the commercial vehicle, KSP said.

Police said the driver and only occupant of the Honda, Lindsay Angell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP is conducting an ongoing investigation.

