Kentucky state offices closed Thursday due to winter weather

Gov. Andy Beshear said transportation crews have been working hard to make sure roads are clear, but he wanted to keep Kentuckians safe.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — All Kentucky state offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 11 due to winter weather, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

Beshear said employees that are able to work remotely and essential employees will report to work as directed by agency management. Employees who have questions about their work status for Thursday should contact their agency management or human resources department.

"Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Gov. Beshear said.

Areas across Kentucky saw a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow through the day Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

State offices were closed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday due to the incoming winter weather.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Kroger regional sites originally scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 18.

