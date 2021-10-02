Officials warn power outages are likely but the real concern is getting people off the roads

The roads have been salted as transportation crews across Kentucky prepare for hazardous conditions. Governor Beshear gives us an update on the state's response.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone remembers the 2009 ice storm. Downed powerlines created outages for days throughout Kentucky. Both local and state officials said they do not want to see the problems caused in 2009 repeated this year.

"The ice storm in 2009 set the benchmark for the state of Kentucky," said Michael Dossett. Executive Director for the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

To avoid any issues, around 2,000 state transportation employees are out preparing for the hazardous conditions to come. The Kentucky National Guard is also on standby to be called on if necessary.

That preparation is something Gov. Andy Beshear says will help to ensure that this storm has a better outcome than 12 years ago.

"We don't expect for power outages to be anywhere near the magnitude of 2009," Beshear said. "We hope that they'll be sporadic and that people won't lose power, even for a day."

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the biggest concern this year is driving on the roads and highways, asking for all non-essential travel to be canceled. The state's priority will be treating interstates and parkways, especially places like I-65 that often see increased crashes.

"We're asking folks to do their part, better to be stranded at home than out on a roadway," Gray said.

Beshear closed state offices at 2:30 p.m. and suggested employers do the same to allow for people to safely make it home.

"And then in the very least delay coming in tomorrow, if not provide a virtual option for them to work if they can't," Beshear said. "We have worked too hard to get through COVID and we've made too many sacrifices to lose people on the roads."

Officials also urged residents to check on extended family and neighbors to make sure that they are okay in next few days.

