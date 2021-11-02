LIST | Vaccine clinics rescheduling Thursday appointments due to weather

Several health departments have canceled or rescheduled their vaccine clinics for Thursday, Feb. 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several health departments and healthcare providers have closed and rescheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Thursday, Feb. 11 due to inclement weather.

Updated at 4 a.m.

Kentucky

LouVax site at Broadbent Arena: Closed Thursday

Norton Healthcare: Offices will open at 9 a.m. Thursday

Oldham County Health Department: All vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled to Feb. 15.

North Central District Health Department: Vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, respectively.

Lincoln Trail District Health Department: The vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday at the Nelson County Fairgrounds has been rescheduled for Feb. 17. The vaccination clinic scheduled for Feb. 15 in Meade County has been postponed until Feb. 22.

Bullitt County Health Department: Planning to open at 10 a.m. Thursday

Indiana

Clark County: Health department closed Thursday, vaccine site expected to open on schedule

----

If you feel unsafe traveling on the day your appointment is scheduled and you don't see a notice online, contact the health care provider or vaccine clinic you were planning on visiting for more information.

