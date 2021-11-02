Monitoring road conditions across Louisville, Indiana during winter weather

MetroSafe has been sending reports every few hours listing the number of crashes and incidents that have been reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter weather is moving through our area and it is creating some potentially hazardous road conditions Thursday morning.

Tune into Wake Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the latest live updates on the roads and weather.

5:30 a.m Update

A crash has been reported on I-64W near Hurstbourne Parkway. According to TRIMARC, the left shoulder and two left lanes are blocked. MetroSafe said the crash involved an officer, but it's unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

5 a.m. Update

No crashes were reported to MetroSafe between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Two fallen trees and wires were reported and two fires - one transformer fire and one structure fire - were also reported.

Elizabethtown is under an ice storm warning and, according to Brooke Hasch, there is a thick sheet of ice in many areas. The majority of the traffic on the interstate appears to be semis and there didn't seem to be many traffic issues. Drive times on I-65 look good other than near the Joe Prather Highway, where Hardin County dispatch said they had seen some slide-offs overnight.

Seeing mostly semis on the intestate this morning in Etown and they seem to be going at decent speeds. @WHAS11 #wakeup11 pic.twitter.com/7EsknPqZnk — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) February 11, 2021

In Bardstown, Ky. Meteorologist Reed Yadon said most of the issues are with ice. No major traffic issues have been reported, but nearly 2,000 people are without power.

I-64 in both directions near downtown and southern Indiana appears to be mostly clear and there isn't much snow on the roads.

3 a.m. Update

MetroSafe reported a total of 5 crashes, including one injury crash between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. It also reported three trees had been reported down and a couple of power lines had fallen.

Interstates across Louisville have been cleared overnight, but side and neighborhood roads that haven't been cleared could be icy and slick.

TRIMARC is reporting slow conditions across all interstates.

Snow and freezing rain have fallen across metro Louisville and areas to the south and temperatures will remain below freezing, so anything that has fallen overnight will stick.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews have been out since overnight hours and will remain on throughout the day to monitor conditions and treat roadways.

KYTC said drivers should remember to drive slow no matter what type of vehicle they are in, especially when approaching intersections or bridges. Anyone who needs to travel should allow more time for commutes than normal.

Freezing rain and sleet caused 25 accidents on the Wednesday morning commute across Jefferson County and 20 of those reported injuries.

