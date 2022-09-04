3 fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in Kentucky

Police said four children, who were inside the Henderson County home at the time of the shooting, were unharmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH MILLS, Ky. — Three people were fatally shot, including one from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky, state police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County, according to a media release from state police.

Officers found two gunshot victims outside the home. One, a woman, was already dead. The second, a man, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

An emergency response team was called to the home when officers learned there were four children still inside the home.

“In less than an hour, troopers and deputies were able to get all four children from the house safely,” the news release said. After that, a third person, a man, was found dead inside the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.