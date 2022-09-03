Police investigating armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School football game

Officials said there was no shooting or any shots fired, only the display of a handgun was reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the student parking area at Jeffersonville High School on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

The call for service was in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking area away from the stadium, while the high school's football game was being played.

Jeffersonville High School Staff and GCCS administrators, along with a presence of Jeffersonville Police Patrol Units, were on the scene in the parking area to assist the juvenile victim who reported the robbery and who was unharmed.

The game was never interrupted, and there was no threat to anyone attending the game, as the incident occurred in the parking area away from the stadium, police said.

According to officials, contrary to initial social media reports from those in attendance that were "completely inaccurate," there was no shooting, or any shots fired, only the display of a handgun was reported.

Police said an ambulance was dispatched to the high school for an unrelated medical incident that occurred, as a number of fans were leaving the football stadium simultaneously.

As fans exited the stadium after becoming alarmed by the incident, additional officers arrived to the stadium area to ensure fan and student safety, police said.

The armed robbery that occurred is currently under investigation by the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division.

Anyone with any information, it is requested that they contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or can remain anonymous and contact (812) 218-TIPS.

