Kentucky company's new respirator to aid healthcare workers

The new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a safety and personal protective equipment developer is manufacturing a new respirator to help front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for respirators has skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The machines provide clean, breathable air to workers treating patients with the virus.

Cynthiana-based Bullard says the new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate. The respirators were built with “all day use” in mind, to be worn around the shoulders instead of the waist, said Bullard director of product development Landon Borders.

“When the pandemic highlighted the need for improvements to PPE, we felt a responsibility to use our deep knowledge of, and decades-long experience with, respiratory protection to create a new kind of PAPR – one that addresses the unique needs of healthcare workers," President and CEO Wells Bullard said.

The Bullard SALUS HC is the first shoulder-mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) that meets the NIOSH... Posted by Bullard on Thursday, September 23, 2021

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.