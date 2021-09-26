Heaven Hill strike resumes as negotiations continue Monday

Heaven Hill workers are asking the company to revise the proposed contract, mainly because of the potential requirement to work on weekends.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Employees at one of the country’s largest distillers are gearing up for a third week of strikes as the company and workers’ union head back to the negotiating table on Monday.

Ninety-six percent of the members voted to go on strike in early September because of the impact that contract would have on families.

The strike continues, but workers say they are hopeful a deal could come as soon as Monday.

“We’re all willing to go back to work – we’re eager to go back to work. We’re hopeful that the company has seen, you know, how valuable these employees are and the jobs that we do,” Larry Newton, a union plant chairman, said.

Heaven Hill said in a previous statement, “We will continue to collaborate with UFCW leadership toward passage of this top-of-class workforce package.”

